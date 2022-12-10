Take a cue from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday bulldozed the residence of the self-styled commander of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad Ashiq Nengroo in Pulwama district of the Union Territory.

First-time implementing the "Yogi's Bulldozer Model" in Jammu and Kashmir, the district administration demolished a double-storey house at New Colony in Rajpura, Pulwama in the presence of police. The two-storey house, according to authorities, was constructed on state land.

Reports said that the dreaded JeM terrorist has encroached state land by terrorizing the officers and constructed double-storey building without taking any permission from the authorities concerned.

Some reports suggested that the demolition was opposed by the terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) and officials carrying out the demolition work were threatened with dire consequences.

Police officials, however, downplayed the threats issued by the shadow outfit of the JeM, saying this was a desperate attempt by the terrorists who had been cornered.

Ashiq Nengroo is wanted in Pulwama terror attack.

A dreaded terrorist and the self-styled commander of the JeM terror outfit, the wanted terrorist Ashiq Nengroo is accused in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

In April this year, the central government declared Nengroo as a "designated terrorist" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In a notification, the Union home ministry said Nengroo has been involved in the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir and has also been responsible for perpetrating various terror incidents in the Union Territory.

He is running a terror syndicate in Kashmir and is now "engaged in a perilous campaign to orchestrate terror in Jammu and Kashmir", controlled from Pakistan, the ministry had said.

Earlier some houses were seized in Kashmir for harbouring terrorists

First time the house of a terrorist was demolished by the authorities. Earlier some houses were seized by the UT administration for sheltering and harbouring terrorists.

These residential houses used for the wilful harbouring of terrorists were attached as per section 2(g) and section 25 of the UAP Act.

These houses were proved to be used for purpose of terrorists and shelter was voluntarily and knowingly given by the members of the house, the police said.

After declaring that any person who harbours and supports terrorists is equally guilty as a terrorist, Jammu and Kashmir Police started the campaign to seize residential houses in giving shelter to terrorists.

The campaign to seize houses was started after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha warned that those who harbour and support the terrorist, are equally guilty as a terrorist, who kill people.