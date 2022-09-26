Taking strict against those intentionally giving shelter to terrorists Bandipora Police on Sunday attached a residential house for sheltering and harbouring terrorists, which is the first one in the district.

According to the police house of Bashir Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Sattar Mir resident of Wanpora Gurez at present Watrina Bandipora after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities was sealed.

The house was linked to case FIR No.166/2021of PS Bandipora under sections 16, 18, 19, 20, 23, 39UAPA,307IPC,7/27 IA Act, dated 26_09_2021 in which two hard-core terrorists were neutralized, who were involved in different terror crimes in Bandipora.

The owner deliberately allowed terrorists to use his house as a hideout

According to police, the investigation proved beyond doubt that the said house was used for terrorism, sheltering, harbouring terrorists and such act was voluntarily/ knowingly given by the owner and family members of the house. Many attacks on civilians and protected persons were carried out, conspired, and planned by terrorists while using this house as a hideout.

Bandipora police request citizens once again not to harbour or give shelter to terrorists, failing which they will be liable to action under the law including property attachment (movable/immovable) proceedings.

Police, however, said that in case of any forced/coercive entry by terrorists into any house or vehicle, the matter should be brought to the notice of police immediately, otherwise proceedings under the law will follow against such houses or other properties.

Nine houses were seized earlier for habouring terrorists

On July 10, Jammu and Kashmir Police attached four houses and seized three vehicles used for assisting in terror activities in different parts of Kashmir Valley.

Earlier on June 21, five residential houses were seized on Tuesday in Srinagar by Jammu and Kashmir police for being used for terrorist activities in the district. These residential houses used for wilful harbouring of terrorists were attached as per section 2(g) and section 25 of the UAP Act.

These houses were proved to be used for purpose of terrorists and shelter was voluntarily and knowingly given by the members of the house, the police said.

After declaring that any person who harbours and supports terrorists is equally guilty as a terrorist, Jammu and Kashmir Police started the campaign to seize residential houses in giving shelter to terrorists.