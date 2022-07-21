Taking a serious note of unscheduled power cuts in the areas where smart meters have already been installed, Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday constituted a four-member inquiry committee to fix the responsibility on officers responsible for erratic and frequent power cuts in the Jammu region.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has repeatedly assured to provide curtailment-free quality power to the consumers of the areas where smart meters have been installed.

According to an order issued by Principal Secretary to the Government Manoj Kumar Dwivedi a-four-members inquiry committee has been constituted to fix responsibility for frequent and erratic power cuts in the Jammu region. The panel has been asked to submit a report within a month.

"In supersession of Government order No.526-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 17.06.2021 issued on the subject, the sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the Committee to enquire into the issue of frequent and erratic power cuts in the Jammu region and fix responsibility thereof", the order reads.

Principal Secretary to Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Revenue Department, Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department, and Secretary to Government, Planning Development and Monitoring Department are members of the inquiry committee. The Inquiry Committee shall submit its report within a month.

Earlier CE, SE attached

Earlier on Saturday, the Power Development Department (PDD) attached Ashwani Kumar Sachdeva, Chief Engineer (Trading), Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL), J&K, and Sanjeev Jain, Superintending Engineer (Trading) with the Administrative Department with immediate effect.

An order to this effect has been issued by Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Nitishwar Kumar. However, no reasons were specified in the order for attachments. It is believed that officers were attached due to unscheduled power cuts in many areas of the Jammu division during the peak of summer.

LG has announced curtailment free quality power to consumers

Before the commencement of summer this year, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had promised curtailment free power to the consumers.

Initiating an important step toward power reforms in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir launched smart meters in Jammu city in March this year.

The areas with smart meters will be made curtailment free along with the supply of quality power to the end-user, said Manoj Sinha while launching a visionary project to install smart meters across the UT.

It was announced that 6603 smart meter households connected to four feeders of Jammu will receive quality electricity.

The LG has appealed to the people to install smart meters and help the administration in controlling theft and reducing wasteful consumption.