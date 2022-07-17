As Jammu and Kashmir recorded 224 COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, authorities issued directions to keep beds available for COVID-19 patients in all district and sub-district hospitals.

Director Health Services Kashmir has directed all Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), Medical Superintendents, and Block Medical Officers (BMOs) to keep 10-15 beds available for COVID-19 patients in all districts or sub-district hospitals.

"In view of the resurgence of COVID-19 positive cases in the country as well as in Kashmir division, it is hereby enjoined upon all the Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents, & Block Medical Officers to ensure the provision of 10-15 Beds for COVID-19 positive patients in all district, sub-district hospitals, out of which 4-5 Beds be kept for COVID-19 positive antenatal patients," reads a circular issued by Director Health Services Kashmir Mushtaq Ahmad Rather.

J&K reports 224 positive cases in a single day

Jammu and Kashmir recorded a spike in COVID cases as the Union Territory reported above 224 positive cases in a single day on Saturday, a first in 149 days. The twin capital cities-Srinagar recorded 88 cases while Jammu reported 82 positive cases in a single day.

During the last 24 hours, J&K recorded 224 fresh positive cases of COVID-19. 112 fresh cases have been reported from the Jammu division and the same number from Kashmir province, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 4,56,829.

Earlier it was on February 17, when the Union Territory had reported 232 positive cases in a single day. On February 17, 162 cases were reported from the Jammu province and 70 from the Kashmir province.

On February 17, 2022, a total of 67,872 tests were conducted out of which 232 tested positive. During the last 24 hours, official data revealed that only 11, 832 tests were conducted out of which 224 reported were tested positive.

According to official data released by the J&K government on Saturday, 113 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 55 from the Jammu division and 58 from the Kashmir division.

Srinagar reported 88 cases, Jammu 82, Udhampur 11, Kathua eight, Baramulla seven, Ganderbal and Pulwama five each, Doda and Budgam four each, Kupwara three, Rajouri two, and Samba one. Among the total cases, 168090 are from the Jammu division and 288739 from Kashmir.

There was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis black fungus reported today. So far, 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K.