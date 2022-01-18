A woman officer in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has lodged a case against her husband, accusing him of divorcing her through a WhatsApp message.

She also alleged that her husband issued threats to her when she opposed his move.

According to station house officer (SHO), Kareli police station, Anurag Sharma, a case has been registered under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, on the basis of the complaint.

Further investigation was being carried out in this connection, he added.

He said that the complainant woman is posted as review officer at UPPSC.

In 2018, she was married to one Mohd Aslam of Ballia district.

The woman later alleged that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry and registered an FIR with Kareli police station

In her complaint on Sunday, she alleged that Aslam sent her a divorce message on WhatsApp and claimed that he was now going out of the country.

The woman alleged that she called her husband and made protests, but he issued threats instead.