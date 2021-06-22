Kerala might be the most literate state in India, but the southernmost tip of the nation is still the epicenter of several age-old customs including the dowry system. Giving and receiving dowry is quite common in Kerala, despite the Indian government passed the Dowry Prohibition Act in 1961. The dowry system is prevalent in the state irrespective of religion, and there are several girls who have lost lives due to dowry-related harassment. The recent addition to this long (probably unending) list is Vismaya, a 24-year-old BAMS student. Vismaya was found dead at the house of her husband's family in Sasthamnada near Sasthamkotta in the Kollam district.

Vismaya sent messages to her cousin about dowry harassment

Just a few hours before her death, Vismaya had sent messages to her cousin detailing the ordeal she faced due to dowry-related issues. In the message, Vismaya claimed that she was brutally beaten up by her husband Kiran Kumar who is an officer at the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department.

During the time of their marriage which was conducted in March last year, Vismaya's family had given 800 grams of gold, 120 cents of land, and a Toyota Yaris car to Kiran Kumar as dowry. However, Kiran Kumar was not happy with the car, and he demanded money to buy a new car. As the torture surpassed all extents of humanity, Vismaya returned to her family. However, Kiran apparently sorted out the issue, and she came back to her husband's house.

Even after the return, Kiran Kumar allegedly continued the torture, and he demanded money and also asked her to sell the car. And finally, on Monday, Vismaya was found dead in Kiran's house.

Murder or suicide?

The police have already started investigating the incident, and they revealed that more details could be unveiled only after the completion of the probe. In the meantime, Vismaya's parents alleged that the death of their daughter is a clear case of murder. They also claimed that Kiran has been torturing Vismaya for several months, and had demanded money repeatedly.

A case has been now registered under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) which is related to the death of a woman within seven years of her marriage.