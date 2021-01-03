33-year-old Tanvi Dayal became centre of talk and outrage on social media after a video started circulating showing her in a pitiful situation battling for survival in a hospital of Delhi. With little hope and anger, her kin are wandering around the hospital for around a week.

Mother of two, Tanvi was taken to a private hospital in Roop Nagar area of North Delhi in the night of December 26.

According to PML report, she was "brought to the hospital after hanging". Her in-laws maintain that she attempted suicide. However, Tanvi's family members allege that her in-laws attempted to murder her due to unfulfillment of their demands for dowry.

Tanvi is currently admitted to ICU ward of Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi. "Her brain cells are badly damaged due to lack of Oxygen caused by strangulation. Doctors are saying that she is brain dead and only a miracle can save her," one of her relatives said.

8 days on, no one arrested

Roop Nagar Police have registered an FIR against Tanvi's husband Abhishek Kumar, her father-in-law and mother-in-law under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 498A (harassment of the woman where such harassment is with a view to coercing her or any person related to her to meet any unlawful demand for any property), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

However, the police have yet to make any arrest in the case even after social media outrage and demonstrations by family members and social activisits outside Roop Nagar Police Station.

"Investigation is underway. We can't reveal anything more than this," said Investigating Officer Akashdeep.

Not so Dil Ki Police: Delhi Police face serious allegations

Tanvi's family members alleged that the Roop Nagar Police were acting under pressure of accused family which, they said, is influencial as several of its members are in high positions in judiciary and municipal corporation.

"Tanvi is battling for life. She was strangulated but police say they don't have enough proof to arrested the accused and want to cover up the murder attempt as suicide. If it is a case of suicide, why they registered a case of attempt to murder," Shrey, Tanvi's brother-in-law told International Business Times over phone.

He alleged that police presented Tanvi's children, 7 and 8 years old, to court to record their statement to prove the case as suicide. The court, however, did not admit the statements of the children.

Tanvi's sister Visakha said that she spoke to her just hours before the incident. "I did not notice anything unusual during our talks. We talked about random things and laughed," she said.

"Police are not keeping us in dark. They are not discharging their duties honestly. They have not even collected the evidence properly. Police have yet to retrive Tanvi's mobile phone, let alone taking the mobile phones of the accused or collecting other evidence," she said.

Shrey said the behavious of Tanvi's in-laws cements their belief that she was murdered. "If she had attempted suicide, why were not we informed by them and instead by the police? Why her in-laws are not visiting her in the hospital or enquiring about the hospital bills," he asked.

Police refute charges of biasness

Speaking to International Business Times, Roop Nagar SHO Joginder Singh said that the allegations are baseless and the police are investigating the case. He, however, refused to categorily answer if the police are investigating suicide or attempt to murder angle. Investigation is underway, he said.

"These allegations are totally baseless. We are investigating the case and arrests will be made as the investigation progresses and if needed," Singh said.