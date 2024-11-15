The Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (IOC-UNESCO) has recognised Communities of 24 tsunami-prone coastal villages of Odisha under six coastal districts- Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam- of Odisha as Tsunami Ready.

The state Revenue and Disaster Management Department in a press statement on Thursday stated that the communities have been recognised as Tsunami Ready during the 2nd Global Tsunami Symposium held in Indonesia on November 11, 2024.

"The Tsunami Ready Recognition Certificates have also been renewed for two already tsunami-recognised villages of Odisha (Noliasahi of Jagatsinghpur district and Venkatraipur village of Ganjam district). The communities residing in the above areas have been recognised as Tsunami Ready in the year 2020 by IOC-UNESCO," added the statement.

The 24 Tsunami Prone Villages where Tsunami Ready Recognition Programme (TRRP) of the IOC-UNESCO have been implemented include Jagannathpur, Jayadev kasabapahi, Sahapur, Kanyanagari of Balasore district, Mohanpur, Adhuan, Badahabelisahi, Sanakrushnapur of Bhadrak district, Kantilo, Tantiapal Sasan, Kaitha in Kendrapara district, Bagheipur, Dhanuharbelari, Sahadabedi, Bhuyanpal in Jagatsinghpur district, Keutjanga, Narasinghpatana, Khalakatapatana, Chhotipada of Puri district and Uppulaputti, Prayagi, Kantiagada, Markandi of Ganjam district.

The official sources also said that various activities including training and capacity buildings of various stakeholders, community awareness programmes, distribution of tsunami awareness posters and leaflets, preparation of Tsunami Management Plans, conducting tsunami mock drills, identification of tsunami evacuation routes, installation of tsunami hoardings and evacuation signages as per the 12 indicators of the Tsunami Ready Programme have been taken up in theses 24 tsunami prone villages.

"The members of the National Tsunami Ready Recognition Boards (NTRB) comprising of Scientists of INCOIS, Hyderabad, officers of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) visited these 26 coastal villages for verification of the 12 indicators under the Tsunami Ready Recognition Programme (TRRP) in the month of September-2024. The NTRB members after verification of the indicators recommended IOC-UNESCO for recognizing the communities of these 26 coastal villages of Odisha as Tsunami Ready Communities," noted the statement issued by the state R&DM department.

It further mentioned that the recognition certificates were presented by Vidar Helgesen, Assistant Director General of UNESCO and Executive Secretary, IOC-UNESCO to E. Pattabhi Rama Rao, Scientist G, INCOIS, who represented India during this Symposium held in Indonesia.

Odisha has 381 tsunami-prone coastal villages and habitation. Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) aims to make the coastal communities of all tsunami-prone habitation as 'tsunami ready' in a phased manner.

(With inputs from IANS)