An Indian cricket fan from Odisha's Kalahandi district has allegedly attempted suicide on Thursday as India lost the semi-final clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup against New Zealand by 18 runs at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester.

As reported by IANS, Sambaru Bhoi who is 24 years old is from Singhbhadi village which is under the Golamunda block. He allegedly consumed poison after India's loss as he could not bear the defeat. Moreover, he had possibly placed a bet on India's win in the semi-final match and he lost. He was found lying unconsciously in a farmland by his family and was immediately taken to the Golamunda Community Health Center . As his condition was deteriorating he was shifted to the Bhawanipatna District Headquarters Hospital.

Sani Bhoi, father of Sambaru, stated that he got to know about the bet when his son told him in the hospital.

According to the Chief District Medical Officer, Banalata Devi, he was diagnosed with poison in his stomach and his condition is better at this moment.

Kegaon police have claimed that they have not received any report on this issue till now.

The Men in Blue were having a magnificent ICC Cricket World Cup in England until the semi-finals. They had won seven out of their eight completed matches played in the group stage of the World Cup and were the league toppers. But in the semi-final against New Zealand, which was played for two days, India's middle-order got exposed. They had the upper hand as their bowlers restricted the Kiwis to 239 runs but their batsmen could not capitalise as they crumbled in front of the Kiwi bowling attack. Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja showed some resilience taking India closer to victory but their performances went in vain as they did not get support from other batsmen.