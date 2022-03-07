Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Sunday sought urgent intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuance of studies of medical students who have returned from Ukraine to India.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Patnaik said a large number of medical students from Odisha and other parts of India had to return back home due to war in Ukraine.

The disruption in their studies is likely to continue until cessation of the hostilities and restoration of normalcy in their universities in Ukraine, he said.

"This is an unprecedented crisis that has the potential of disrupting the careers of several thousands of young men and women who have already gone through the trauma of being in the war zone," the Chief Minister pointed out.

The Odisha CM sought urgent intervention of the Prime Minister with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the ministries concerned to enable and facilitate continuance of their studies in the medical colleges in India from the stage from where their studies in Ukraine got disrupted.

Patnaik assured the Prime Minister full support from his government for implementing a workable solution for this purpose.

According to sources about 500 students from Odisha had gone to Ukraine to study medical courses. Many of them have returned to India in the middle of their courses following the war between Russia and Ukraine.