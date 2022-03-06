PM Modi condoles demise of Vajpayee's close aide Shiv Kumar Pareek

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's long-time close aide Shiv Kumar Pareek.

Pareek passed away on Saturday evening.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Shiv Kumar Pareek Ji. Firmly rooted in our Party's ideology, he devoted himself to service, nation building and worked closely with Atal Ji. Will cherish my interactions with him over the years. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Pareek worked with former Prime Minister Vajpayee from Jana Sangh days.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of Shri Shivkumar Pareek ji, a close associate of Prime Minister Shri Atal ji since Jana Sangh days. He also worked to nurture innumerable workers with nationalist ideas, human values and ideals."