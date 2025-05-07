Odela 2 is a supernatural thriller starring Tamannaah Bhatia. The film has attracted audiences with its spine-chilling story. Now fans who missed the theatrical release can look forward to streaming it from the comfort of their homes as the movie is set to debut on OTT.

The film's OTT rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, and the official release date is set for May 16th, 2025. This will allow viewers worldwide to experience the supernatural terror and intense drama of Odela 2 online.

The film is directed by Ashok Teja, and the film follows the story of Tirupati, who is a man known for his violent crimes and who is killed by his wife. However, his curse continues to haunt the village, leading to supernatural events.

Bhairavi, played by Tamannaah Bhatia, steps in to free the village from Tirupati's ghostly grip. The plot revolves around her battle to rid the village of the curse and the sacrifices she must make along the way.

Tamannaah's performance as Bhairavi has been widely praised. with many considering her the film's driving force. It's Tamannaah's powerful portrayal that stands out.

The cinematography by Soundar Rajan captures the eerie village setting beautifully, while the VFX work intensifies the horror elements. The film's pacing, however, suffers in the first half but picks up in the second, making for an exciting climax.

If you're a fan of supernatural thrillers, then Odela 2 is definitely worth the watch. Don't miss it when it arrives on Amazon Prime Video on May 16th, 2025.