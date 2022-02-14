They don't make it like him anymore. Renowned filmmaker and Raveena Tandon's father, Ravi Tandon, passed away at the age of 86 on February 11. The reason behind his transition to the heavenly abode was pulmonary ailments.

A man of great conviction, positivity, vision, and absolutely no connection to the stardom in his real-life; Ravi Tandon was an absolute gem.

Pictures and videos of Raveena Tandon performing his last rites and smashing patriarchy became one of the most discussed pictures on the internet. Her courage in such tough times and dignity with which she held her own remained a testimony to the values that have been transferred through generations. And what made the Tandon family stand out from the rest was their nonchalant and oblivious reaction to the spotlight that came with the territory.

So to many, it didn't come as a shock when Raveena Tandon was not launched by her father. Ravi Tandon always wanted Raveena to pave her own path. He always believed that Raveena was capable of charting her own course. It was the unshakable faith that Ravi Tandon had in Raveena that made her make it so big in the industry, absolutely at her own terms.

In this fast-paced world, Ravi Tandon ji knew how to sit back, pause and smile. Away from the rat race for fame or money; he was truly one of a kind. We, at International Business Times, convey our heartfelt condolences to Raveena Tandon and the family.