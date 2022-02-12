Raveena Tandon's father passed away on February 11. Ravi Tandon was an Indian film director and producer. Despite the immense loss, an emotional Raveena, stood rock solid and performed the last rites of her father. She was seen fighting back her tears as she performed the rituals. Her courage has wowed netizens and her fans alike.

Raveena's tribute

"My beloved father returned to his heavenly abode this morning. He was a pillar of strength for my family and me. As we go through this tough time, we are grateful for your condolences, warmth and support. Om Shanti," Raveena wrote in an emotional post. Condolences poured in from industry people for the late producer.

Video gets mixed reaction

Amid all this, several videos and pictures of Raveena Tandon performing the last rites have gone viral. "This takes a lot of courage," wrote one user. "A big salute to her," wrote another. "Breaking patriarchy," wrote a social media user. "This video broke my heart," said a netizen. "She is a tigress, has always been and will always be," another netizen wrote. "Performing last rites of her father like a son would, that's Raveena Tandon for you," wrote one more fan.

However, there were many who even trolled the actress. "There are rules for last rites in Hindu culture and one shouldn't take it for granted," wrote one user. "First Mandira Bedi now her," said another user. "Doing anything because its a liberal world," said a netizen. "There is a reason why women are not allowed during last rites," said another netizen.