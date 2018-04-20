Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer October saw a decent opening week at the box office. The Shoojit Sircar directorial had opened to rave reviews from both the critics and audience and also collected a good amount of money on the first day of the release.

The movie has impressed the audience with its unusual love story and is currently riding high on positive word of mouth. It minted Rs 30.24 crore at the domestic box office in the first week.

Though October had not earned more than Varun Dhawan's previous flicks like Judwaa 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, it has garnered immense praise for challenging himself as an actor and stepping outside his comfort zone.

Released in 1,683 screens in India and 625 overseas, October had opened to low occupancy but it showed almost 48 percent growth on Saturday and maintained the pace on Sunday. The movie also passed the Monday litmus test and managed to draw decent footfalls at the box office.

The movie mainly got its audience in multiplexes in many parts across the country. It received a mixed response from the audience as some found the disturbing love story of two youngsters quite different and impressive, some were disappointed as it lacked spice in it.

Varun Dhawan has surely upped his ante with October while the debutante Banita Sandhu, who played the bed-ridden coma patient, kicked off her acting career with a bang.

Director Shoojit Sircar also received a lot of appreciation for his honest direction and was lauded for coming up with something refreshing content for moviegoers who were starving for good content cinema.

Day-wise break-up of October's 1st week box office collections:

Week Box office collections Day 1 (Friday April 13) Rs 5.04 cr Day 2 (Saturay April 14) Rs 7.47 cr Day 3 (Sunday April 15) Rs 7.74 cr Day 4 (Monay April 16) Rs 2.70 cr Day 5 (Tueday April 17) Rs 2.61 cr Day 6 (Wednesday April 18) Rs 2.43 cr Day 7 (Thursday April 19) Rs 2.25 cr Total Rs 30.24 cr

This week Ishaan Khatter's debut film Beyond The Clouds and Abhay Deol and Patralekha starrer Nanu Ki Jaanu have released in theatres. But it looks like October will stand tall at the box office as the two films are expected to have fewer audience owing to the less buzz around the two movies.