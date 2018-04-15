Varun Dhawan's latest film October had a relatively slow start at the box office on its opening day, but it recorded a decent growth in its collection next day.

October, released in just 1,683 screens across India, collected Rs 5.04 crore net at the Indian box office Friday -- a decent show, given the number of theaters.

Riding on good reviews from critics and strong word of mouth, the Saturday's collection witnessed an excellent growth of 48 percent. October raked in Rs 7.47 crore on its day 2, taking its collection to over Rs 12 crore.

"#October shows a SUPER 48.21% GROWTH on Sat... Metros/plexes are clearly contributing heavily to the revenue... Should continue the upward trend on Sun... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: ₹ 12.51 cr. India biz. [sic]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Although the figures are much less compared to Varun's previous films, the business seems to be good enough, considering the fact that it's not like the actor's other masala entertainers.

October is an unconventional love story with sad undertones. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film targets a particular set of audience. Also, the limited number of screens restricted the film's box-office business. However, the makers of the film should be happy with the kind of response the film got from the critics and the audience.

Apart from Varun, the movie also features debutant Banita Sandhu. While the actor has been receiving praises for his performance in the film, Banita too made an impressive debut. With an unusual storyline, October is completely a performance-driven film. Although most of the audience are talking positively about the film, the only drawback that many pointed out was the slow narration.

October is likely to perform well at the box office Sunday as well. And if the positive word of mouth continues, the film may rake in good moolah before fading away at the commercial circuits.