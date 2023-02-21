Ever since the teaser of Heeramandi dropped online, netizens have been mesmerised by the beauty and aesthetics of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's world. Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sameena Shaikh, Richa Chadha and Sharmin Segal; the teaser promises to transport you to a world of grace and unparalleled beauty. While one section has been hailing the teaser and can't wait for the series, another has some very distinguishing thoughts.

Many on social media have called out Sanjay Leela Bhansali for making films on prostitutes and glorifying them. SLB's last release was Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, which starred Alia Bhatt. The film had released at a time when Bollywood was reeling under series of flops and commercial setbacks. But, Gangubai had brought in a wave of assurance as it did tremendously well at the box-office.

What social media has to say

"What's is this obsession for promoting prostitution by these directors. The moment I saw the picture. I was like ,same old thing again. They dont have anything else for story. Same looks. And glamourising unethical acts. #HeeraMandi #BoycottBollywoodForever," one person wrote. "Kotha (brothel) universe," another one wrote.

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali's filmography: 1. Gangubai Kathiawadi glamorized prostitution and glorified underworld don Karim Lala as noble person 2. Ramleela - cheap film mocking Bhagwan Ram and Krishna. Title had to be changed 3. Devdas - pushed Islamic agenda in a non Islamic story 4. Bajirao Mastani - made Peshwa sing Aayat! Twisted history 5. Padmaavat - had to reshoot film and use VFX to deal with protests. Alleged to have romantic dream sequence between Khilji and Mata Padmavati," one more person wrote.

"SLB has some sick, weird obsession with brothels. Bollywood has long glorified these kothas in the name of art, flesh trade isn't something aspirational. Heeramandi," a Twitter user wrote.