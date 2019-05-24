News from the world's largest democracy isn't news in New York. Especially positive news. When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is re-elected with a massive mandate, that is hardly a big news for the big liberal flag bearers in the US media.

For the New York Times, the world's largest democracy completing the mammoth electoral process isn't news. The prime minister of the world's largest democracy winning a second term isn't news. It's so unimportant that they don't view it as news. But the story is assigned a corner on the home page under the Opinion section.

The 'largest' epithet is generously used in western press as a descriptor for India's democracy and the democratic process. In fact it's not a compliment, they just mean to highlight the size and undermine the quality.

And now, what's the opinion, for all you care? The mostly prejudiced rant is titled "How Narendra Modi Seduced India With Envy and Hate".

So essentially, that's how NYT views the biggest electoral process in the largest democracy in the world! Why isn't there a straight-laced report on the election result? If they have to pour vitriol let them, but don't their exacting journalistic standards tell them to treat news as news first?

And what are the choicest descriptions this perfidious article has showered on Modi? 'Hindu supremacist', 'Muslim slayer', 'dangerously incompetent', 'unreconstructed ethnic-religious supremacist' and one who turned India into 'a moronic inferno'.

Anyway, to complete the penpix on Modi, the author quotes none other than Aatish Taseer, the Pakistani author who wrote a cover story for the TIME magazine that argued that another Modi win was the end of India.

Now, talking about the TIME, this holy cow of a publication also doesn't think Modi' win, or for that matter the world's largest democratic process, makes for front page news. The TIME dumped the story in 'The Brief' section.

The Washington Post and Los Angeles Times also don't have an Indian election story on their home pages.

But UK's Guardian did feature the India election story prominently like most other major mainstream global publications.