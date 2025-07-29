Kajol and Ajay Devgn are every bit of proud parents as Nysa Devgn completes her graduation from the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Montreux, Switzerland. The star kid did her graduation in Bachelor of Business Administration in International Hospitality with a specialization in Luxury Brand Strategy. Kajol shared pictures and videos from Nysa's big day with Ajay Devgn and Yug in tow.

Kajol's post

For the special occasion, Kajol wore a blue saree, while Nysa stunned in a sheer lilac saree. The men of the house, Ajay and Yug, turned up in their suits looking every bit the gentlemen. Sharing the video, Kajol wrote, "Such a special occasion .. so proud and wholly emotional..#graduation #firstbaby #shesanadult."

Director Siddharth Malhotra was quick to react, "Many many congratulations to her." Ronit Bose wrote, "Congratulations and all the best for the way forward."

Vindu Dara Singh also congratulated Nysa. Another video of Nysa's graduation ceremony had taken over social media, with Kajol turning into every bit of her Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham mom avatar.

Ajay Devgn on family group

Kajol was heard cheering for Nysa "Come on! Baby" as she headed to the stage. Many on social media adored the bond the actress shares with her children.

Ajay Devgn had recently spilled the beans on his family WhatsApp group. He had revealed that there is too much of nonsense that goes on in the group, and he never responds. Ajay had added that no one even waits for him to respond.

"Itni zyada bakwas chalti hai na aapas mein (There is so much nonsense going on) between the kids and all. I'm not there. No one waits for my response, and no one texts me," he had said in an interview. The National Award winner had also revealed that even when they go for holidays, he prefers staying inside the hotel while Nysa and Kajol do all the planning and sight-seeing.