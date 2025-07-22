Ajay Devgn's family WhatsApp group is no different than any other normal household family group. The actor is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Son of Sardaar 2. Ajay recently sat down for a casual conversation with Archana Puran Singh, Harmeet Sethi, and their two sons on their YouTube channel.

On being asked if his involvement in the family WhatsApp group is the same as every other household, Ajay couldn't agree more. The Raid 2 actor revealed that he mutes the family group and never responds in it.

"I don't respond to it," he said.

Devgn also said that there is a lot of nonsense talk that goes on in the family chat, and he never responds. Not just that, Ajay clarified that no one ever expects a response from him either. "Itni zyada bakwas chalti hai na aapas mein (There is so much nonsense going on) between the kids and all. I'm not there. No one waits for my response, and no one texts me," he further said.

Archana was quick to ask how Kajol gets in touch with him in case of emergencies and whether it is through his manager. The national award-winning actor was quick to say he has only muted the family group and is available on call all the time.

Holiday planning

Talking about family holidays, Ajay said that he and his son are the same, while Kajol and Nysa align in their planning. Ajay confessed that he doesn't like roaming around and prefers chilling in the room, the same as his son. He also revealed that it is his daughter, Nysa, who plans out everything.

"Yug is very chill. Woh bolta hai mujhe ghar se nahi nikalna (He says I don't want to go out). He is like, 'why are you wasting money? Why are you traveling?' He is exactly like me. On most of the holidays, Kajol and Nysa are doing everything and we are chilling," Ajay added.