Kajol is a self-proclaimed cheerleader of her family, and we caught a glimpse of it at daughter Nysa's graduation ceremony. Nysa Devgan has now graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Business Administration from Switzerland. And, Kajol couldn't hold back her emotions at the convocation ceremony of her 22-year-old daughter.

Kajol cheers for Nysa

A video from Nysa's graduation has made it to social media and is doing the rounds. The video clip shows Nysa walking onto the stage when we hear someone cheering for her from the background. While the face is not visible, the voice is loud enough to be recognised of the proud Kajol.

"Come on, baby!" we can hear the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress saying.

Kajol screaming and cheering for her daughter brought a smile to Nysa's face as she received her certificate. Another video shows Nysa waving at Kajol and Ajay Devgn before walking onto the stage, and the bond between all of them is adorable, to say the least.

Congratulations Nysa!!!

(In the chaos of 100s I can actually hear Kajol's "C'mon babyyyy!!" So clearly ?) pic.twitter.com/6UMBS8VFLc — Daughter of SRKajol (@OfSrkajol) July 26, 2025

Kajol on Nysa facing trolls

Kajol has always spoken about being a protective mother to her kids. She added that when it comes to matters like relationships, she tries to be their friend. She also charges at trolls fiercely and has often warned them in her interviews. Talking about the trolling Nysa faces, the Do Patti actress praised her for the dignity she carries herself even in uncomfortable circumstances.

"I am very proud of her. I have said that to her as well. I am proud of the fact that she carries herself with so much dignity and grace. I think it is always a test of your character when you are faced with uncomfortable situations, and how you react to them. It shows your true mettle. I am proud of my upbringing and my daughter," she had said in an interview.