A New Jersey body representing law enforcement officials recognised Jaipur Foot USA chairman Prem Bhandari for his efforts during COVID-19 pandemic. Bhandari was conferred with an award at a New Jersey Narcotic Enforcement Officers Association (NJNEOA) gala event on Thursday, which was held in the Atlantic City in New York.

NJNEOA president Nitin Daniels and vice president Ryan Neiber presented the award to Bhandari in presence of several hundred law enforcement officers from across New Jersey, who work against drug cartels.

NJNEOA works to encourage; mutual cooperation, discussion and interest in the problems of enforcement concerning drug abuse; to exchange ideas, conduct seminars and conferences to educate those involved in the abatement of the illegal narcotic trade.

The award presented to Bhandari recognises the NY-based social activist's humanitarian efforts of providing artificial limbs to the needy without any discrimination during the COVID crisis in the US.

Accepting the honour, Bhandari dedicated the award to Padma Bhushan D.R. Mehta, who is the founder and chief patron of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) — the world's largest non-profit organisation providing free limbs and callipers.

Who is Prem Bhandari?

Prem Bhandari is the chairman of Jaipur Foot USA and REDIO — Rescuing every Distressed Indian Overseas. As the chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, whose parent organisation is BMVSS, Bhandari has been associated with several international camps under the leadership of Padma Bhushan D.R. Mehta over the years.

Since its inception in 1975, BMVSS has helped over 2 million differently-abled people globally through 85 international camps in 35 countries across Asia, Latin America and Africa. The artificial limbs, popularly referred to as Jaipur Foot cost the organisation $70, but the beneficiaries are not charged a single penny. Bhandari's philanthropic work has gained him immense respect, international recognition and accolades.

Last month, Bhandari joint Secretary of the non-profit organisation based in New York, Nishant Garg met the Counsel General of Ukraine in New York Oleksii Holubov, New York City's Commissioner for International Affairs Edward Mermelstein, Deputy Commissioner- Trade, Investment and Innovation for New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan and General Counsel for the Mayor's Office for International Affairs Sarah Friedman, to discuss the possibility of holding limb fitment camps for needy soldiers and civilians injured in the conflict.