Jaipur Foot USA, a non-profit organisation in the US, has been spreading joy in India by empowering differently-abled persons the best way possible. The organisation has launched another mobile van for prosthetics fitment, this time to help the needy in Rajasthan districts.

Donated by Rajasthan Foundation American Chapter President KK Mehta and his wife Chandra Mehta, this new Jaipur Foot mobile van will go door-to-door to provide Jaipur Foot to the disabled. Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, his wife Dr. Rekha Bhandari and Joint Secretary Nishant Garg flew down to Jodhpur from New York for the inauguration of the new mobile van at Nakoda Bheru Nath temple in Barmer district of Rajasthan, whose chief guest was Mobin, a differently-abled person who was the first to receive two limbs courtesy of the new Jaipur Foot mobile van.

Bhandari is going a step further to help Mobin, who won't have to beg outside temples for livelihood. In addition to getting two prosthetic limbs, Bhandari has promised to help Mobin with his lodging and provide him with caliber or crutches to make a meaningful difference in his life.

Jaipur Foot mobile van going door-to-door for benefit of differently-abled

The newly-launched mobile van for prosthetics fitment has state-of-the-art equipment. The mobile van has been given to Jaipur Foot USA's parent organisation, Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayta Samiti (BMVSS), which is the world's largest NGO for differently-abled. This van can serve in any part of the country with consultation from BMVSS founder D R Mehta, who dedicated the van for the differently-abled.

The mobile van has the capacity of fitting 8-10 artificial limbs everyday. There will be 3-4 BMVSS staff members onboard, with expertise in Jaipur Foot limb fitment. For now, the mobile van will serve the districts in western Rajasthan, including Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Pali, Jalore and Sirohi.

Given the COVID-19 situation, organising a camp would attract large crowds, which is why the mobile van will be the safest and fastest way to help differently-abled at their doorstep. The idea for a mobile van was conceptualised when COVID-19 was at its peak. The first van was launched on PM Modi's 71st birthday and BMVSS was able to successfully complete 71 artificial limb fittings in Vadnagar, Gujarat - the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the mobile van.

BMVSS has so far installed Jaipur foot for 20 lakh disabled people in the country and abroad. Bhandari said that 85 international camps were organised in 35 countries, where artificial limbs were provided to needy at no cost.

Meanwhile, KK Mehta has been actively involved in the donations and helping the needy at the time of dire need, especially during the pandemic. He had donated Rs 1 crore towards PM CARES fund in less than 48 hours it was announced. Mehta had also offered 100 rooms by Times Square and 100 by Barclay Stadium in the US in order to help distressed students who were stranded during the pandemic. For India, Mehta had donated dry ration, masks for police, oxygen concentrators. Furthermore, KK Mehta and Chandra Mehta have committed to spend $1 million for the betterment of Jodhpur.