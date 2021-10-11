The COVID-19 pandemic has been testing times for people across the globe. Lives were lost, families fell apart, financial woes were endless. Amidst all this, a non-profit organisation in the US went above and beyond its capabilities to help those in need. Recognising those efforts, Jaipur Foot USA is hosting an event to felicitate the youths who have been incremental in fulfilling their social responsibilities and beyond.

Jaipur Foot USA is conducting "Youth Chapter Felicitation" event on Monday in New York, where V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, will be felicitating the youths, who have made remarkable contributions for the welfare of the people.

Nikhil Mehta's brainchild - Oxygen on Wheels, limb fitment van

New York-based 17-year-old Rajasthani expatriate Nikhil Mehta, who is the Chief Youth Coordinator of Jaipur Foot in the United States, has made significant contributions and led life-saving initiatives like "Oxygen on Wheels" amid COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, Nikhil was also the brains behind the mobile van for Jaipur Foot limb fitment and instrumental in organising and sponsoring a mega camp in Rajasthan through his family's foundation in February 2018, which helped over 1,800 differently-abled people.

During the pandemic, Nikhil launched the "Oxygen on Wheels" program — a free service for needy patients in the rural villages that surround Jodhpur. The service provided free oxygen support from the mobile bus for COVID patients while they are waiting for admission into the then overpopulated hospitals.

For this, Nikhil had approached Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, who then arranged a bus in Rajasthan and fitted it with oxygen concentrator to help COVID-infected people suffering with breathing difficulties.

Nikhil also came up with the mobile service for differently-abled in a bid to help the rural people in this COVID environment where the movements are restricted, and transportation is difficult. He even funded the project, which involved purchasing a large van, equipping and installing the equipment required, and a power generator to power the equipment in case the village doesn't have electricity. The poster for the mobile van was launched by Muraleedharan in New York.

BMVSS, whose founder is Padam Bhushan D.R. Mehta, was able to successfully complete 71 artificial limb fittings in Vadnagar, Gujarat - the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the mobile van. In addition to that, the mobile van distributed calipers to 51 polio patients and 30 crutches. So far, BMVSS has fitted 31,753 prosthetics in India in 2019-20, 5,783 artificial limbs abroad in 2019-20 and has R&D partnerships with Stanford, MIT, Harvard and others.

At the event, another youth, Ajay Tadinada, also 17-year-old, will be felicitated by Muraleedharan, and D.R. Mehta for his contributions. Ajay, who had been a part of Jaipur Foot USA since 9th grade, launched the website for non-profit and even automated donations. He is the co-chief and technology advisor of Youth Chapter at Jaipur Foot USA.

Jaipur Foot USA's initiatives have benefitted nearly 2 million differently-abled people. The non-profit has conducted 85 limb fitment camps across 35 countries and provided artificial limbs at no cost.