Smallville actress Allison Mack, who was arrested last week for being involved in sex trafficking and recruiting women in sex cult group, had reportedly tried luring Hollywood actress Emma Watson and singer Kelly Clarkson.

In 2016, Mack sent tweets to the Beauty and the Beast actress as she wanted to introduce her to the "amazing women's movement." She expressed her desire to talk to Watson about the movement while she never mentioned about the Nxivm group.

Watson never got back to her even after Mack wrote to her again just after a month. In February 2016, Mack tweeted to Watson, saying, "I participate in a unique human development & women's movement I'd love to tell you about. As a fellow actress, I can relate so well to your vision and what you want to see in the world. I think we could work together. Let me know if you're willing to chat."

.@EmWatson well to your vision and what you want to see in the world. I think we could work together. Let me know if you're willing to chat — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) February 19, 2016

Not only Watson, the Smallville actress also took to Twitter to write to the American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson in July 2013. She wrote: "I heard through the grapevine that you're a fan of Smallville. I'm a fan of yours as well! I'd love to chat sometime."

@kelly_clarkson I heard through the grapevine that you're a fan of Smallville. I'm a fan of yours as well! I'd love to chat sometime. — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) July 20, 2013

Mack had been arrested last week for being involved in the sex cult group that was led by Keith Raniere. She could face a minimum of 15 years jail term that might lead to life imprisonment as well.

"Ms. Mack was one of the top members of a highly organized scheme which was designed to provide sex to [Raniere]. Under the guise of female empowerment, she starved women until they fit her co-defendant's sexual feminine ideal," assistant US attorney Moira Penza said in court.