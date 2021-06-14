Nusrat Jahan is pregnant. The Trinamool Congress MP is expecting her first baby. A picture of Nusrat from a get-together has gone viral. Nusrat is seen with a heavy baby bump in the picture. This comes barely a few days after Jahan confirmed separation from Nikhil Jain. She had revealed that their marriage was "invalid" in India.

Rumors of Nusrat being pregnant and trouble in paradise had been floating around for a while now. And Nusrat recently put an end to all the speculations by releasing an official statement. In the picture, that has now gone viral, she is seen flaunting her baby bump in a beautiful white dress. Shrabanti and Mimi are also seen posing with Nusrat in several pictures, which are breaking the internet.

Nusrat recently announced separation from her husband Nikhil Jain. The two had tied the knot in Turkey in a low-key ceremony in 2019. "Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise. Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on "separation", by the media or anybody I am not related to. The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of law," said her statement.

Nikhil Jain also reacted to her statement and told India Today, "These are legalities, I don't really want to comment on anything she's said because the matter is sub judice in court. I have filed a civil suit in Kolkata and I will not comment on it till it is in court. I have filed for an annulment in Kolkata, we have been separated since November last year."