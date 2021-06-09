Two years after being married, Nusrat Jahan has said her wedding with Nikhil Jain was "invalid". The TMC MP has broken her silence on separation rumours. She revealed that the two separated long back. Nusrat has released a full statement where she has opened up about their marriage. She has also accused Nikhil and his family of withholding her jewelry and misappropriation of funds. Read her full statement here.

"Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise," reads the first point of the statement.

She further says, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on "separation", by the media or anybody I am not related to. The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of law."

Nusrat has further alleged that if the need arises would release proof of the mishandling of her funds. "He has also been mishandling my funds from various accounts without my knowledge and consent. I am still battling it out with the Bank & if need be, would release proof of the same." She further adds, "Also, my belongings, including my Clothes, Bags and Accessories still remain with them. I am disheartened and disappointed to state that all my family jewellery, given to me by my parents, friends and extended family, including my own hard-earned assets has been illegally held back by them."

Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, ceremony is invalid. It was interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act, which didn't happen. As per Court of Law, it's not marriage but relationship/live-in: Nusrat Jahan, TMC issues statement pic.twitter.com/c9gi82vg8r — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain had tied the knot in a gala ceremony in June, 2019.