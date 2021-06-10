In a shocking turn-of-events, Nusrat Jahan released a statement saying her marriage with Nikhil Jain was "invalid". Nusrat added that the two had separated long back and as per Turkish law, their marriage didn't hold any grounds in India. She also accused Nikhil Jain of holding back her jewelry and misappropriation of funds. And now, Nikhil has also reacted to Nusrat's claims.

"These are legalities, I don't really want to comment on anything she's said because the matter is sub judice in court. I have filed a civil suit in Kolkata and I will not comment on it till it is in court," Nikhil told India Today. "I have filed for an annulment in Kolkata, we have been separated since November last year," he further added.

Nusrat Jahan released a long statement revealing the details of their marriage and separation. "Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise. Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on "separation", by the media or anybody I am not related to. The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of law," said her statement.

Rumour mills have been abuzz with the reports of Nusrat Jahan being too friendly with co- actor Yash Dasgupta. Nikhil and Nusrat got married in Turkey in an intimate ceremony in 2019. The two then hosted a grand reception in India, which was also attended by West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee.