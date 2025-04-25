Nushrratt Bharuccha is often known for her utmost candidness. The actress is often appreciated for her straightforwardness and for being her true self during conversations and interviews. Nushrratt has never shied away from talking about all her life, be that about the past, present, or even the future. During the promotions of her last release, Chhorii 2, she spoke about how her family had been through a period of major financial issues and that has taught her to be very careful with her money and keep a constant check on how she is spending it.

The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actress has already spoken about the uncertainty of her job and how she has had a hard time finding good projects. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nushrratt opened up about struggling financially and being the sole earner of her family. She also spoke about how her past struggles have made her cautious when it comes to money.

She said, "Very early on, I had decided how much I would spend in a month; my basic needs and everything that is left after that is automatically sent to investments and savings. The money never comes to my account. The accountants are instructed to send the money to the wealth manager to invest it."

Nushrratt spoke about how her parents and her grandmother depend on her, which scares her. It is exactly because of the same that she likes to save up and have good savings to fall back on.

"I am scared because my father is close to 70, my mom is 62, and my grandmother is 92, and they are all on me. I need to have the backup, the pool of money required when god forbid, something happens," said Nushrratt.

The actress spoke about how she has always been financially disciplined, and that is owed to the financial problems she had to endure in her growing-up years. She mentioned that when she was in college, her father was facing a financial issue after he was cheated in business.

Nushrratt revealed, "So, I was conscious of not spending his money. 90 per cent of my college life, I went five years that college, I used to only spend Rs 8 per day, and that was spent on travel. I would take the train and then the bus to college, attend classes and would come back home. The only thing in Jai Hindi College which was free was water, so whenever I felt hungry, I would drink water."

In terms of work, Nushrratt was recently seen in Chhorii 2, which also stars Soha Ali Khan and has been directed by Vishal Furia.