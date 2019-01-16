In a freak incident, a male nurse was arrested for sexually assaulting three female patients at the B Barooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) in Guwahati, Assam.

Kamal Kanti Sen Choudhury, a 26-year-old, from the town of Belonia in Tripura had assaulted his victims on the night of December 31, 2018, reports Hindustan Times.

"Following complaints from the patients to the hospital superintendent, a case was lodged and efforts were undertaken to nab the culprit. He was arrested in Tripura on Sunday," Inspector Dharani Barman, who is in-charge of Paltanbazar police station was quoted as saying by HT.

According to the report, Choudhury had resigned on January 8, 2018. A case has been registered against him under sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 376 (2) (E) (rape) and 511 (attempting to steal) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he is currently in police custody.

This isn't the first case of patients being assaulted by hospital staff in India.

In November 2018, a minor was allegedly gang-raped by a hospital worker and four others when she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

She had mentioned the incident to her parents, who in turn lodged a complaint with the police. However, the police were not able to catch the accused since they had disappeared and were on the run.