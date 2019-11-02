Rabi Pirzada
Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada has been hitting the headlines ever since she launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. Recently, she threatened Modi by posting a photo of herself on Twitter donning a suicide jacket. And now, a series of Rabi Pirzada's nude videos have been leaked online and are being widely circulated on messaging apps, what appears to be an attempt to shame the singer for her doings.

Many people even started asking Rabi to send her naked pictures and videos to them via direct message (DM) and soon she was trending all over the social media. The apparent leak took place on November 1, a day after she criticised Pakistani Army spokesperson (DGISPR) Asif Ghafoor on October 31, over the latter's objection to an item song of the Pakistan Army sponsored movie called Kaaf Kangana featuring Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer.

  However, several people have condemned the circulation of Rabi's personal videos on the internet without her consent and demanded immediate action to nab the culprits who were behind the online leaks. According to The Women Journal, Rabi has filed a complaint against the breach of her privacy to FIA cybercrime wing. In her complaint, the singer said that she had sold her phone to a shop and her personal data was apparently leaked from that phone. She further added that she has also filed a complaint against the said shop.

Meanwhile, Rabi's suicide vest post on Twitter had sparked outrage on the social media, with many users reprimanding the Lahore-based singer for using the platform irresponsibly and projecting a bad image of Pakistan to the world.

Last month, Pirzada had posted a 15-second clip on Twitter posing with a few snakes and alligators and threatened to unleash the reptiles on PM Modi for what he was doing to Kashmir.

The Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department initiated action against Pirzada for violating the Wildlife Act by keeping wild animals as pets. A court in Lahore had also issued an arrest warrant against her.

