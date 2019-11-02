Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzada has been hitting the headlines ever since she launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. Recently, she threatened Modi by posting a photo of herself on Twitter donning a suicide jacket. And now, a series of Rabi Pirzada's nude videos have been leaked online and are being widely circulated on messaging apps, what appears to be an attempt to shame the singer for her doings.

Many people even started asking Rabi to send her naked pictures and videos to them via direct message (DM) and soon she was trending all over the social media. The apparent leak took place on November 1, a day after she criticised Pakistani Army spokesperson (DGISPR) Asif Ghafoor on October 31, over the latter's objection to an item song of the Pakistan Army sponsored movie called Kaaf Kangana featuring Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer.

Seriously disappointing, @OfficialDGISPR we all make mistakes but never refuse to admit it or explain it like this #chotisibaat pic.twitter.com/2SQHJPtSaz — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) October 31, 2019

However, several people have condemned the circulation of Rabi's personal videos on the internet without her consent and demanded immediate action to nab the culprits who were behind the online leaks. According to The Women Journal, Rabi has filed a complaint against the breach of her privacy to FIA cybercrime wing. In her complaint, the singer said that she had sold her phone to a shop and her personal data was apparently leaked from that phone. She further added that she has also filed a complaint against the said shop.

Dear Rabi Pirzada, We are standing with you. Don't be sad at all. It's just a heinus conspiracy by your haters. Face them with patience. We know you are innocent. #Respectable #RabiPirzada @Rabipirzada pic.twitter.com/oO5L0wWxph — Hasnat Ahmad (@MrHasnatAhmad) November 2, 2019

We condemn the violation of a person's privacy, the abuse of trust in an intimate relationship, and the weaponizing of a woman's body against her for revenge porn. While we're on the subject - let's deconstruct why we shame women for their expression of sexuality.#RabiPirzada pic.twitter.com/EQrZ4P8jyB — AuratHaq (@AuratHaq) November 2, 2019

Don't spread it #rabipirzada videos and don't make fun of anyone. She is a daughter of Father, Sister of any brother and have relatives etc. Don't ruin her life. Yes it Would Be Wrong if She Had Done it For Fame.۔#RabiPirzada — Ahmad Faraz (@farazahmedjutt) November 2, 2019

All the men that consume porn, and have seen her videos. you have contributed to her mistakes and suffering. You should be apologising to her rather than making jokes #RabiPirzada — Muhammad Usman (@Muhamma29285929) November 2, 2019

Despite knowing that video is not meant for public we people are sharing this continuously, Why? What did we get by hurting somsomeoneone? Are we angles? May God bless Pakistani people with some moral and ethical values#saveasoul #RabiPirzada — Musawir Abbas (@musawirabbas) November 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Rabi's suicide vest post on Twitter had sparked outrage on the social media, with many users reprimanding the Lahore-based singer for using the platform irresponsibly and projecting a bad image of Pakistan to the world.

Last month, Pirzada had posted a 15-second clip on Twitter posing with a few snakes and alligators and threatened to unleash the reptiles on PM Modi for what he was doing to Kashmir.

The Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department initiated action against Pirzada for violating the Wildlife Act by keeping wild animals as pets. A court in Lahore had also issued an arrest warrant against her.

