The temperatures were on the rise this week and we blame these hot divas for it. Several hot stars took to Instagram to share some jaw-dropping pictures from their holidays, shoot sets and their girls' night.

But a few took things a notch higher and gave fans an eyeful of their assets. This week, the Kardashians got some hearts beating fast than usual with their raunchy photos. One among them was Kim Kardashian.

The reality star left eyes popping when she posted a nude photo on Instagram. Strategically placing her arms to cover her modesty, Kim left bare minimal to the imagination. While Kim bared it all, Kendall chose to stick to her panties for a sensual shot during her girls' night with Hailey Baldwin.

The supermodel a shared a photo of herself sipping on wine topless during a date with her friend. In turn, she took a hot picture of Baldwin enjoying a bath (assumingly nude) which the latter posted on her account.

Alessandra Ambrosio also gave Instagram users something to talk about when she posted a topless photo from a photo shoot on the social media platform. With a statement piece wrapped around her slender neck, Alessandra covered her bosom with the help of her hand in the shot.

Bikinis, swimwears and lingerie were in focus this week. Celebrities like Ashley Graham, Rita Ora, Bella Hadid, Demi Lovato, Demi Rose and Bella Hadid increased the temperatures this week. Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski also contributed to the hot week. The model and activist wore a plunging neckline dress that flaunted her assets.

Check out the photos here: