Dear Kim Kardashian fans, having a flat stomach will not help you to climb the ladder of success in life. The reality star was recently slammed for promoting appetite-suppressing lollipops on her social media accounts.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of her sucking a red lollipop, which is said to have helped in curbing food cravings. She captioned the picture, saying: "You guys... @flattummyco just dropped a new product. They're Appetite Suppressant Lollipops and they're literally unreal."

Immediately the advert drew a lot of flak as The Good Place's Jameela Jamil described Kardashian-West as a "terrible and toxic influence on young girls." Jamil, who is the founder of the I Weigh social media campaign, is known for encouraging men and women to focus on achievements other than looks and weight.

Taking to Twitter, Jamil wrote: "Maybe don't take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your brain and work hard and be successful. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than 'I had a flat stomach'."

No. Fuck off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/zDPN1T8sBM — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) May 16, 2018

MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than “I had a flat stomach.” ? pic.twitter.com/XsBM3aFtAQ — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) May 16, 2018

The popular reality star must be aware of the fact that promoting appetite suppressants sends an absolutely unhealthy message to the youths especially when she has more than 111 Instagram followers and most of them are millennials. And, it is extremely insensitive because nearly 20 million women and 10 million men in the United States will have an impact from eating disorder at some point of their lives, as per The National Eating Disorders Association.

The mother-of-three soon pulled up the advert from her Twitter account but it still remained in her Instagram account. Instagram accidentally removed the photo previously but later restored it. According to BuzzFeed News, a representative said in a statement, "We mistakenly removed content we shouldn't have and apologized to Kim for the inconvenience caused."

Many followers literally bashed her on various social media platforms describing the promotion "disgusting".

Check out some of the reactions here.