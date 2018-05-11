The temperatures got hotter at the Cannes Film Festival this year after two ex-flames were caught locking lips. Paparazzi took pictures of supermodel Bella Hadid and her ex, singer The Weeknd kissing away into the night.

The pictures took no time to hit the internet and rumors about their reunion caught the fire driving fans crazy. Their jaw-dropping kiss comes days after Bella denied that she was the woman onlookers spotted at Cochella 2018 getting cozy with The Weeknd.

Gigi Hadid's younger sister has arrived at the French city to represent Magnum. She made a stunning appearance to the Magnum x Alexander Wang bash Thursday night with designer Wang. The Weeknd showed up soon after.

An onlooker told Page Six how Bella and Weeknd's kiss at Cannes 2018 happened. He and Hadid "were hanging out in VIP. She had her arm around him, was rubbing his head and massaging his back. They were talking really close, almost kissing, and then it looked like . . . it happened," the onlooker shared. They left together around 12:30 a.m. without Wang.

Another onlooker told PEOPLE, "The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other's laps and all over each other all night long. They definitely looked like they were fully back together."

Weeknd and Bella dated from 2015 until they parted ways in 2016. The Call Out My Name singer went on to date Selena Gomez for 10 months before they also called it quits.

Their breakup impacted The Weeknd and it was evident when he gave an emotional performance at Coachella this year. The singer was visibly breaking down in tears while singing "Call Out My Name" and "Privilege," two songs assumed by fans were written about his relationship with Gomez.