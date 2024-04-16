The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has announced the appointment of Mohammed Amaan Asim as the National Chairperson of the Research Department. Amaan Asim, a senior at Ashoka University majoring in Political Science and International Relations, brings a wealth of experience and passion to the role.

Confirming the news, NSUI's National Chairperson Varun Choudhary congratulated Amaan. In an official release, Choudhary said: "I am happy to inform you that you have been appointed as National Chairman of Research Department of NSUI. I am confident that you will devote your full time and energy for further strengthening the organisation as well as the Congress Party."

With a keen interest in politics, policy, and entrepreneurship, Amaan has successfully helmed two entrepreneurial ventures and demonstrated proficiency in communication, responsiveness, and leadership. His adeptness in navigating current affairs and fostering independent thinking further enriches his contributions.

Outside academia, Amaan serves as the president of the youth wing at Humane Touch Trust, plays a pivotal role as Director of Sterling House, and has been an integral part of the INC's political research team for nearly two years.