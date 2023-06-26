With a commitment to give back to the society, a Bengaluru-based NGO Humane Touch Trust is sponsoring education of hundreds of students from low socio-economic backgrounds. The trust, which has been working in the field of education since 1999, conducted a scholarship event in Bengaluru on Sunday, where it honoured 150 students.

The students were selected for the scholarship through a rigorous process. The Trust received more than 350 applications in less than four weeks, of which the applicants were scrutinised on the basis of the minimum criteria and shortlisted for the interview, which led to the final selection of Udaan scholars.

The emphasis was given to women's education, with more than 75 percent of the awards given to them. The scholarships were given on the basis of means and merit to students with a minimum criteria of 75% and above consistently through the student's academics. Students also had to had to submit a personal essay to express their life story and future dreams and aspirations. Moreover, a special consideration was given to orphans and those from low socio-economic backgrounds. The students who received the scholarships were from various colleges and universities in Bangalore, pursuing courses like BCom and BCA.

"Last year, the Udaan scholarship covered 75 students, and a total allocation of Rs.7 lakhs. This year, the Trust has doubled its commitment and sponsored scholarships worth Rs.15 lakh. Our commitment to education as a tool for empowering the community is clearly shown with this move," Amaan Asim, Treasurer of the Trust, said in a statement.

At the Bengaluru event, several important personalities and patrons of the Trust participated, including former Rajya Sabha MP and Chairperson of the Congress' Research Department Professor Rajeev Gowda and Vice Chancellor of the St Joseph's University Bangalore Rev Fr Lobo among others.

Rajeev Gowda recalled his own journey and how he was motivated to study by a family member, leading to a cycle of change for him and his family. Fr Lobo also expressed his firm belief in education being the key to changing the status of minorities in the country and also reaffirmed his commitment to working together towards inter-faith harmony.

At the event, a short documentary showcasing the NGO's efforts in the field of education was also released. The audience was moved by the film, motivating many to make a commitment to sponsor students in the future. Humane Touch Trust through this event displayed a commitment to interfaith harmony as well, by providing scholarships to students from all communities, with the common criteria of merit and means.

Humane Touch Trust is a prominent organization based in Bengaluru, which is transforming lives through education. With a mission to empower underprivileged students, the trust has become a ray of hope for those seeking a brighter future. Led by Tazaiyun Oomer and supported by a team of visionary women, Humane Touch Trust annually provides scholarships amounting to Rs. 12 Lakhs. It even goes beyond monetary support, as they recently distributed 50 laptops during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring equal access to education.