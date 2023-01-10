To recognize the supreme sacrifices of the cops engaged in the war against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Union Territory and to ensure the future of their wards, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to bear all education expenses of the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The government will bear the monthly school fee, transportation charges, and annual uniform charges of the first two children of those cops who attained martyrdom in terrorism and violence.

According to an order issued by Dr. Piyush Singla Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department on Monday the scheme will be applicable to such personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who are martyred in course of performing duties attributed to terrorism-related incidents and violence.

"The Government shall reimburse the expenditure towards monthly fee, transportation charges (up to a maximum ceiling of Rs. 3,000 per child per month), one-time annual uniform charges (up to a maximum ceiling of Rs. 10,000 per child per year) and one-time expenditure on books (only textbooks prescribed by the respective Boards) if any, upto class 12th in any School (both Government and Private), within the territorial jurisdiction of the Union Territory of J&K", the order reads.

The schools would require to be duly recognized by the Government and affiliated with the J&K Board of School Education / Central Board of School Education or any other registered Board in India.

Private schools to treat these students as EWS category

Authorities have also asked the management of private schools to treat these students as part of admission under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

"Sanction is accorded to the adoption for meeting the expenditure on account of the education of wards of martyrs of two eldest children up to class 12th in any School in Jammu and Kashmir of such police personnel who are martyred in course of performing duties attributed to militancy related incidents or violence," reads the order.

"The reimbursement shall be made for the first two children and in case the second one is a twin then both the twins be entitled to reimbursement under this arrangement," it read.

It also said the reimbursement on account of the monthly fee, and transport charges shall be made quarterly by the concerned District Superintendent of Police, on the production of relevant vouchers, where the family of the martyr ordinarily resides.

The reimbursement on account of the expenditure incurred on uniforms and books would be reimbursed in April every year subject to the ceiling and condition.

"The payment shall be made to the legal guardian whoever incurs such expenditure on the wards by the concerned District Superintendent of Police on the production of valid proof of guardianship by the legal guardian," the order reads.

DGP is the final authority to settle any dispute regarding the guardianship of any child

It is mentioned in the order that in the event of any dispute with regard to the guardianship of a child or any other impediment, the Director General of Police (DGP) shall be the appropriate authority to settle the same, whose decision in the matter, shall be final.

It further states in the case owing to any dispute between the children of a particular martyr having varying guardians for example one child living with his mother and the other with his family, the reimbursement shall be made to both guardians on an actual basis, however, on the production of separate guardianship certificate to be issued by the concerned school authority.

The children shall be eligible for reimbursement of education expenses even if the widow of the martyr remarries.