Although the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have confirmed that the Nowgam blast was an accidental incident, a team from the National Security Guard (NSG) reached the spot on Sunday to conduct an inspection.

A bomb disposal squad of the NSG visited the Nowgam Police Station—where nine people were killed and 32 others injured after a stockpile of seized explosives from a doctor's terror module accidentally detonated on Friday night.

An official said the NSG team inspected the blast site to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion. Reports said the squad collected samples and also interacted with officials present at the site as part of the investigation.

The explosion occurred around 11:20 pm on Friday while a specialised team was extracting samples from a large and unstable cache of explosives seized from the arrested suspects.

Nine people died, including six policemen—State Investigation Agency (SIA) Inspector Israr Ahmad Shah; Selection Grade Constables Javaid Mansoor Rather and Arshid Ahmad Shah (Crime Branch photographers); Selection Grade Constable Aijaz Afzal Mir; and Constables Mohammad Amin Mir and Showkat Ahmad Bhat of the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Naib Tehsildar Muzaffar Ahmed Khan, local chowkidar Suhail Ahmad Rather, and tailor Muhammad Shafi Parray also lost their lives. Several others sustained injuries.

Authorities have launched a detailed inquiry into the incident, and the Lieutenant Governor has said full support has been extended to the injured and the families of the deceased.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat ruled out any terror angle, stating that speculation beyond the confirmed facts was unnecessary.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also ordered a probe into the matter and reiterated that the government stands in solidarity with those affected by the blast.

BJP leaders visit residence of tailor Mohammad Shafi

Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma visited the residence of tailor Muhammad Shafi Parray. Accompanied by J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, Sharma offered condolences and met the victim's children. He told reporters that the "entire nation stands with the families of the Nowgam blast victims."

Sharma explained that the explosives were brought to the Nowgam Police Station because the initial FIRs were registered there. He said the material recovered from Faridabad was "highly inflammable" and that the first consignment weighed around 360 kilograms. Multiple teams—including FSL experts, Crime Branch officers, and local police personnel—were present during the examination.

"Due to some lapse, the explosive detonated on the spot, resulting in the death of nine people and injuries to 28 others," he said.

Sharma added that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister had conveyed their condolences and directed BJP leaders to visit the affected families. "We assured the family of every possible support during this difficult time," he said.

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, along with senior officers, including Special DG Coordination SJM Geelani, also visited the home of SIA Inspector Shah Asrar Ul Haq in Drugmulla, Kupwara, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

J&K Govt announces ₹10 lakh ex gratia for each deceased

On the directions of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Minister for Health, Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, visited Chansar Kulgam to express solidarity with the family of Arshid Ahmad Shah, who was killed in the Nowgam accidental blast.

Expressing heartfelt condolences, the minister conveyed profound grief over the tragic loss and assured the family of full government support during this difficult time.

She said that, as a mark of solidarity and immediate relief, the government has announced ex-gratia assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund: ₹10 lakh for each deceased and ₹1 lakh for the severely injured.

During her visit, the minister interacted closely with the family, offered words of comfort, and described the incident as deeply unfortunate and shocking. She prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength for the family to bear the irreparable loss.

The images from the Nowgam blast victims’ funeral are devastating. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, their pain is unbearable, and we share it with them.



What cannot be shared is the state’s complacency.



Labeling this an “accident” cannot absolve anyone. The… — Office of Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (@Office_ASRM) November 15, 2025

NC MP demands probe

Meanwhile, the National Conference Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, Aga Syed Rahullah Mehdi, demanded a time-bound probe into the incident. He said that labelling the incident as an accident cannot absolve anyone.

"The images from the Nowgam blast victims' funeral are devastating. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families; their pain is unbearable, and we share it with them. What cannot be shared is the state's complacency", the office of Rahullah posted on X.

"Labeling this an 'accident' cannot absolve anyone. The government must order a transparent, time-bound probe into the incident. Our people's lives are not expendable, nor can a bureaucratic handout be the final word on such a tragedy", the office of the Lok Sabha member further stated.