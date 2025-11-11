Although three doctors from Kashmir are allegedly involved in the Delhi blast, political, religious, and social organizations across the Valley have condemned this heinous and inhuman act in one voice.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station in the Chandni Chowk area on Monday evening. The blast killed at least 13 people, injured over 24 others, and gutted several vehicles, sending shockwaves across the nation.

From Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, all termed the incident "an attack on humanity" and demanded that those behind the heinous act be brought to justice swiftly.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief and shock over the loss of lives in the Delhi blast.

"The Chief Minister has expressed deep shock over the blast in Delhi near the Red Fort, which has claimed several lives and left many injured. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured," said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also condemned the incident, saying:

"Deeply saddened by the tragic car blast in Delhi that has claimed precious lives and injured many. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of those injured. May Almighty Allah grant strength and patience to all affected by this tragedy."

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the blast, stating that violence in any form cannot be justified.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic car blast in Delhi that has taken eight precious lives and injured so many others," she said.

"My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones — no words can ease their pain. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured and hoping the cause of this tragedy is uncovered soon," she added.

Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad took to Facebook to express his sorrow over the incident.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic blast in Delhi near the Red Fort that claimed innocent lives and injured many. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for everyone's safety and the speedy recovery of those affected," Azad wrote.

CPI(M) leader M. Y. Tarigami said he was deeply anguished by the loss of innocent lives.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a swift recovery to those injured," he said.

Prominent religious leader Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam also condemned the blast, calling it "an act against the teachings of all religions."

"Taking innocent lives can never be justified under any circumstance. Those behind this brutal act must be exposed and punished," he said.

Former Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president and AIP senior leader Sheikh Ashiq also expressed outrage over the attack.

J&K BJP expresses deep anguish

The J&K unit of the BJP, under the leadership of its president and Rajya Sabha member Sat Sharma, convened an urgent meeting at the party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, to express profound grief and strong condemnation over the tragic explosion outside the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, which claimed several innocent lives and injured many others.

The leaders observed a two-minute silence in memory of the victims and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Addressing the meeting, Sat Sharma said the entire nation stands united in this moment of grief. He termed the act "barbaric," adding that it has shaken the conscience of every Indian. He asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terrorism will find no refuge in the country.

"Those behind this conspiracy will be crushed with an iron hand. This is not the UPA era where terror was met with words — this is the Modi government, which responds with decisive action," he said, adding that Operation Sindoor is already underway, and the conspirators will face the harshest punishment.

Sharma reiterated that the Modi government's commitment to national security is absolute and uncompromising. He pointed out that over the last eleven years, India has drastically reduced terrorism-related incidents — from an average of 3,600 per year under the UPA to fewer than 1,900, and only 620 so far this year.

He also highlighted the 2019 amendment to the UAPA Act, the strengthening of the NIA's powers, and India's success in pushing Pakistan onto the FATF grey list as major steps toward curbing terrorism.