Under scrutiny following the busting of the "White Coat Terror" module, Al-Falah University has come under the scanner for hiring former Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK) president Dr. Nisar-ul-Hassan, who was earlier terminated from government service for alleged links with terrorist organisations.

"Why was no action taken against Dr. Nisar-ul-Hassan, who was terminated from service for his involvement in terror activities?" asked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

"It was the responsibility of the security agencies to get him prosecuted through the court of law. After terminating from service for his involvement in terror activities, this case should be taken to the logical conclusion," he said.

The university, located in Faridabad, Haryana, has been found to have employed a professor who was previously dismissed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on charges of having links with terror outfits.

A private television channel has accessed documents revealing that Dr. Nisar-ul-Hassan, now serving as a professor in the Department of Medicine at Al-Falah University, was dismissed by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in 2023 under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution. This provision empowers the government to terminate a public servant without a departmental inquiry in cases involving the security of the state.

According to official records accessed by the channel, Dr. Nisar-ul-Hassan was serving as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar before his dismissal.

On November 22, 2023, the Jammu and Kashmir Government terminated four "terror-friendly" government employees, including the president of the Doctors Association of Kashmir, for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

Those terminated included Dr. Nisar-ul-Hassan, President of DAK; Salam Rather, Laboratory Bearer in the Higher Education Department; Abdul Majeed Bhat, Constable in the Police Department; and Farooq Ahmad Mir, Teacher in the School Education Department.

Dr. Nisar-ul-Hassan had earlier been arrested on multiple occasions for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities and was booked under Sections 107 and 151 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). He was later released on bail.

Documents obtained by the private channel confirmed that after being dismissed in Jammu and Kashmir for his alleged terror links, Dr. Nisar-ul-Hassan was recruited by Al-Falah University in Faridabad, where he was listed as a professor in the Department of Medicine.

Established in 2014, Al-Falah University has denied any association with terror organizations.

Reports said that Dr. Nisar-ul-Hassan has been absconding since the Red Fort blast two days ago. He was working at Al-Falah University as a senior resident. Security agencies have reportedly launched a massive manhunt for Dr. Nisar, who was officially dismissed from government service for his alleged links with terrorists. He was recruited by the university in 2024.

His daughter, Nabiha Nisar, a first-year MBBS student at the same university, has been taken into custody by the Haryana Police for questioning.