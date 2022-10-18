Short video platform TikTok confirmed that it is introducing livestreams for adults and is also increasing the minimum age requirement for livestreams on its platform.

Currently, people must be aged 16 or over to host a LIVE. From November 23, the minimum age will increase from 16 to 18.

"In addition, in the coming weeks, we plan to introduce a new way for creators to choose if they'd prefer to only reach an adult audience in their LIVE," the platform said in a blopost.

"For instance, perhaps a comedy routine is better suited for people over age 18. Or, a host may plan to talk about a difficult life experience and they would feel more comfortable knowing the conversation is limited to adults," it added.

TikTok LIVE brings people together through content that entertains and inspires, providing creators an opportunity to show up as their most authentic selves as they forge meaningful connections and share a window into their lives with a global community.

"To help creators focus on entertaining and engaging their viewers, LIVE creators can already use our keyword filtering tool to limit comments they feel aren't appropriate. In the coming weeks, we are rolling out an updated version of this feature that will send a reminder to people and suggest new keywords they may want to consider adding to their filter list," the company said in a blopost.

"To do this, the tool looks at the content a creator most commonly removes from their LIVE, spotting similar words in these comments and then suggesting the host may want to add these words to their filter list. When we tested this feature, we found that it nearly doubled those using keyword filtering when looking at the most popular LIVE creators."

TikTok said it has recently upgraded our Multi-Guest feature.

Through Multi-Guest, hosts can now go LIVE with up to five guests using a grid or panel layout, keeping audiences engaged as they respond to questions, host how-to videos, or simply share a moment together with the community.

And once LIVE, creators can tap the three dots to change a variety of settings. This includes the ability to flip the camera, add effects and stickers, filter comments, and add moderators if they haven't already been assigned.

(With inputs from IANS)