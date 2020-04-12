The news of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit's love affair had shocked the industry and its tremors also felt in Sanjay's married life. The actor was married to his first wife Richa Sharma who was battling cancer during the news of his affair with Madhuri. But destiny had other plans.

The actor was arrested by the police for being in the illegal possession of arms in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blast. Post his arrest, Madhuri entirely dissociate herself from Sanjay. She had said that she has nothing to do with Sanjay.

Richa Sharma got to know Sanjay and Madhuri's affair before his arrest. When Madhuri dumped Sanjay, it was reported that Richa had asked her sister to tell Sanjay not to call her again telling him that it's all over between them.

"At every point in his life, he needs someone he can lean on emotionally. Like he was dependent on Madhuri. Now that she has ditched him, he is going to be a shattered man," Richa Sharma had told in an interview with Stardust when she was asked about her troubled marriage and Sanjay and Madhuri's relationship. She was still married to Sanjay during this time.

Sanjay reacts on Madhuri denying any involvement with him

Sanjau Dutt was in jail when Madhuri had cut off all ties with him. When he was out on parole, he had reacted to what Madhuri had said about him and denying that she was involved with him.

"I didn't get affected by her statement. I have been her colleague and I have done a lot of films with her. See, I need to establish a proper rapport with all my co-stars, it may be Madhuri or Sridevi. For instance, during the first few days of Gumraah I wasn't comfortable, because you know how Sridevi is. She is aloof and I had to get talking to her. So what Madhuri said didn't bother me that much, in fact it didn't bother me at all," Sanjay had said in an 1993 interview with Movie Magazine.