Madhuri Dixit shot to instant fame after she took the stage and showcased her brilliant dancing skills on Ek Do Teen song from 1988 film Tezaab which also featured Anil Kapoor in lead role. She soon became the national crush with her charm and beauty. And while the entire country is under lockdown, Madhuri Dixit Nene walked down the memory lane to reminisce the special moments while filming the song.

The Dhak Dhak girl started a conversation on Twitter to talk about her memorable moments in her career. She said that she was listening to Ek Do Teen song which really has a special place in her heart.

"Right from starting the rehearsals 10-15 days before the shoot to shooting with a real crowd of 1,000 people, the song has been so special. Send me your questions & share your memories of the song with me," Madhuri Dixit tweeted.

Recalling the emotional and surreal moment when people used to throw money at the silver screen, Madhuri wrote, "The hookstep became so popular at that time. I was shocked to know that people used to demand the song to be replayed in the theatres before the movie could continue & fling money on the screens. Everyone had started calling me Mohini. Wow, this song brought back many memories!"

When a fan asked her if she was nervous while shooting the song, Madhuri replied, "I wouldn't say nervous. But it was surely a great experience for me." Replying to another fan who asked her if she ever thought that the song would become so popular, Madhuri said, "I didn't know that the song would get so popular. But it definitely feels great that it did!"