Remember Madhur Bhandarkar's 2012 film Heroine starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead? Karan Johar is reportedly planning to produce a web series on the same lines titled The Heroine and Madhuri Dixit-Nene will be playing the lead role in it wherein she will go missing.

The web series will track the journey of an actress who is on top of her game suffers a downfall when certain situations crop up in her life all of a sudden. Produced under Dharmatic Entertainment, the shooting of series will begin in a couple of weeks.

"The shooting of web series will commence by the end of the month and will be shot in Mumbai with the background of Bollywood," the sources were quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

The source further added, "It is a series on the life and times of a superstar who has a family of her own and the world for her family turns topsy-turvy when she goes missing. The series then dissects the life of the actress and takes the grease paint off the life of one of the most popular actresses in the movie business."

Madhuri wants her sons to follow their passion

Earlier, Madhuri Dixit had said that she doesn't want to follow the footsteps of her contemporaries like Sridevi and Anil Kapoor in terms of launching her children into movies. She wants her teenage sons to follow their passion. She adds that if a person converts his passion into his job, then he doesn't look at it as work and it give him joy.

Madhuri has two teenage sons named Arin Nene and Raayan Nene and, on what kind of film launch she was expecting for her sons, she said: "I don't know whether they want to get launched. I don't want to force them. I don't know what they are going to do. I feel kids should follow their passion because once you are passionate about something, you never feel that you are going to work, because every day will be a pleasure to get up and do something. So, I expect that from both of them."

