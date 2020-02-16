An era of star kids has begun in the Bollywood industry. In the past couple of years, we saw many star kids like Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan, Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dasani, Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and many more making their Bollywood debut. But Madhuri Dixit Nene doesn't want to follow the footsteps of her contemporaries like Sridevi and Anil Kapoor.

Talking about her sons Arin and Raayan, who are 16 and 14 years respectively, Madhuri Dixit said that she doesn't want to force her sons to take up acting as career or anything that she wants them to do. She said that her sons' career decision depends totally on them what they want to pursue in life.

"I do not know what they want to do. It depends on their choice, whether they want to enter films or not. I will not force my sons to pick up anything that I want them to do and launch them or something like that," Madhuri Dixit Nene was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Madhuri gets stressed thinking about her sons' exams

Adding that her sons are currently preparing for their year end exams, she continued, "I am of the opinion that children should pursue what they are passionate about. We should support our children in the field of work that they want to pursue. When they are going to work tomorrow, they should not feel that they are dragging themselves to work or merely going there to work. They should have a lot of enthusiasm in what they are doing and hence I will encourage them to do what they want."

Madhuri further said, "Whenever I think of their exams, I start getting stressed. We need to teach them with a lot of love and in an easy manner that they can understand and will be able to explain so when they write their papers. Parents should stay calm and not pressurise their children. We should never put any pressure on them and try and support the talent of our children in a field that they will be able to perform."

Madhuri Dixit abandons project over fee dispute

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, there was a report which stated that Madhuri had decided to leave Tahira Kashyap's project over a fee dispute. A Deccan Chronicle report states that Madhuri asked for a huge remuneration which the producers could not afford and hence Madhuri decided to leave the project.

While this did leave Tahira troubled, the fiery personality is back at hunting people for the role that was initially supposed to be played by Madhuri. Madhuri had been roped in to play Saiyami Kher's mother in the project.