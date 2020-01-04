The year has been nothing less than a roller-coaster ride for Tahira Kashyap - who also happens to be Ayushmann Khurrana's wife. After braving a long fight against cancer, Tahira Kashyap is back in action and how!

The talented lady has not only been appearing on talk shows, chat shows, motivational speaking platforms and magazines, but has also geared up to direct her first feature film. Titled Sharmaji Ki Beti, Tahira's film is backed by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar.

While Madhuri Dixit had agreed to come on board, recent reports suggest that Mrs Nene has decided to leave the project over a fee dispute. A Deccan Chronicle report states that Madhuri asked for a huge remuneration which the producers could not afford and hence Madhuri decided to leave the project.

While this did leave Tahira troubled, the fiery personality is back at hunting people for the role that was initially supposed to be played by Madhuri. Madhuri had been roped in to play Saiyami Kher's mother in the project.

Talking about how his onscreen kissing had almost ended their marriage, Tahira had earlier said, "I had a problem with him kissing on screen. I felt like a big, huge fat whale sitting at home. When you are pregnant your hormones also go up and down. Here this boy is looking at his youngest youth best and he is romancing women and what is this onscreen kiss."

"We both were very young. He didn't have the time and patience to take me along and I didn't have the patience to understand. There was this disconnect that we were not there for each other to take each other along in that journey. Somewhere he knew that she doesn't mean mad. I also knew he wasn't cheating. I had to evolve as a person to understand what art is," she added.

"I had given up many times but he did not. He didn't use to give up but he also didn't make up... We both have really evolved as artists, as companions and we have seen a journey including cancer being a part of it. Where we are right now, it is at its strongest best," she further said.