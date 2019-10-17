Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor remain one of the most popular and evergreen on-screen jodis of the film industry. With films like Parinda, Beta, Ram Lakhan, Jamai Raja and many more; Anil Kapoor and Madhuri developed a friendship which easily reflected on camera too.

In an old interview, on being asked whether she would marry Anil Kapoor, Madhuri had said, "No! I wouldn't marry someone like him. For one thing, he is too hypersensitive, I would like my husband to be cool. As for Anil, I have done so many films with him, so I am comfortable with him. I can even joke with him about our supposed affair," reportED Daily Bhaskar.

Further talking about her alleged rivalry with Sridevi, Madhuri had candidly said, "This whole trumped-up rivalry with Sridevi is most unfair. The whole thing was one big Tamasha indulged in by the press right from the word go. Without my having any say in the matter they decided that I was the No1 and Sridevi was out."

"I kept insisting that Sridevi had been around for so many, many more years and had some so many many more films. But my voice was drowned in this chorus. Then Chandni and Chalbaaz came along and the same people decided that Sri was No.1 and I was No.2. I don't understand this need to slot us into numbers," she added.

Further talking about how they are made to use filthy washrooms while shooting outdoors, Dixit had said, "One thing I am really peeved by are the studio loos. Would you believe that on outdoors we have to go behind the bushes sometimes or put up with filthy loos? And the studio loos are hardly less dirty. You don't have to ask your way. You just have to follow your nose."

Well, that was one of the most honest and candid interviews of Madhuri Dixit ever. What do you say?