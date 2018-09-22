After Sonali Bendre and Irrfan Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap on September 22 revealed that she was detected with Stage 0 breast cancer and has undergone mastectomy, a surgical procedure to remove one or both breasts.

After a successful surgery, Tahira was discharged from the hospital earlier in the day.

"Today is a good day as she is discharged now. We got the shocker. I am glad the surgery happened and was successful. She is a fighter," Ayushmann Khurrana told PTI.

After getting discharged from the hospital, Tahira took to Instagram to share the news with her fans to create awareness about breast cancer. She urged women to not take any symptoms lightly and get examined as soon as they come up.

Tahira had recently directed a short film titled Toffee and has turned director for her yet-to-be-titled film about which she was going to make an announcement soon.

