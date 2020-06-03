The niece of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has now filed a sexual harassment complaint against his brother at the Jamia police station in New Delhi.

Confirming the news to The Times of India, the victim narrated the torture that she went through during her childhood days. "I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a step mother. I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn't understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too," the daily quotes her as saying.

Troubles after Marriage

The actor's niece has also alleged that the actor's family have continued to harass her even after her marriage through filing false cases against her and in-laws. "If they would have been strict then this would not have happened. They never believed me. Even now every six months my father files some cases and I am sure he will do something after my complaint too. But I have got a lot of support from my husband for this. I have the proof of all the physical violence, which I had sent to my husband," she adds.

Nonetheless, she claims that Nawazuddin Siddiqui too did not come to her help. The victim concludes, "Nawaz bade papa once asked me what I want to do in life, I told him all that was happening with me and that I felt mentally disturbed. But he said there is nothing like that. I thought that atleast bade papa (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) would understand, he lives in a different society and would have a different mentality. But he was like 'chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte'."

On the other hand, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya has alleged his family members of giving physically and mentally torture to her. She also made allegations of extramarital affairs against him.