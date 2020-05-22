Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz might not have created a storm at the box-office but did make a noise when Chitrangada Singh alleged being harassed on the sets of the movie. The actress had alleged that she was harassed over a titillating scene in the movie which was to be shot in Lucknow with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. However, the makers refuted the allegations and said she walked out of the film owing to creative differences.

Chitrangada's allegations

Chitrangada had spoken about being harassed during Kushan Nandy's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz post which, she decided to quit the film midway. Bidita Bag had replaced her later. "When I shot for the film (Babumoshai Bandookbaaz), suddenly they came up with a titillating scene and asked me to do it with Nawazuddin. The director just ordered 'apna petticoat uthao aur ragdo aapne aap ko'! Who talks like this? He was just atrocious. I was offended, and I walked out," Chitrangada was quoted as saying."

Chitrangada further said, "Nawaz was there, the DOP (Director of Photography) was there, a female producer was there but nobody stood up for me. And to top it all, during the film's first press conference, they very blatantly said 'we are glad she left as we got a better replacement'. During one of the film promotional events Nawaz went on and made a statement that 'humne toh doh baari mazze kar liye'."

Kushan Nandy's stand

Later, Kushan Nandy's business partner, Kiran Shroff opened up about their version of the story and said, "I am going on record. Chitrangda's allegations are untrue. Add this to the fact that she started reporting late on the set from Day 3. I had no problems with her last year when we shot a schedule with her in West Bengal. If I had, I wouldn't have brought her to Lucknow. Chitrangda called for a meeting with Nawaz and Kushan and asked for changes in the script. She said her suggestions were non-negotiable, else she would leave the film. Are you also aware that she has been still texting Nawaz that he should convince Kushan to make some changes in the script?"

He further stated, "In fact, Chitrangda was the one who suggested that she wanted to wear a low-cut blouse. She told us that it would be apt for the scene where Nawaz sees me for the first time and gets enamoured by me. She also said that she wanted to tear off one button from her blouse and fix a pin there. The worst is her allegation against Kushan that he told her 'Get on top of Nawaz, Tange ragdo'. It was just that Chitrangda wasn't getting the scene right. We have a great script and for Chitrangda's information, we are not making any erotic film as she's imagining. We never made one till date, so why make one now?"